Cases Registered Against 12 Shopkeepers

Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against 12 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Saturday.

According to the police, officials conducted raids and arrested Rahim Ullah, Rizwan, Khawar Ayoub,Amar, Anees, Ahmed, Haseeb, Ghulam Rasool, Talha, Naeem, Tariq and Akbar over profiteering.

The police registered cases against them and started investigations.

