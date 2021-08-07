Cases registered against 12 shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against 12 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Saturday.

According to the police, officials conducted raids and arrested Rahim Ullah, Rizwan, Khawar Ayoub,Amar, Anees, Ahmed, Haseeb, Ghulam Rasool, Talha, Naeem, Tariq and Akbar over profiteering.

The police registered cases against them and started investigations.