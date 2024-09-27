Open Menu

Cases Registered Against 15 Fake Fertilizer Dealers In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari ordered officials concerned to launch a crackdown against the sale of counterfeit pesticides and fertilizers.

In line with directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is working to revitalize the agricultural sector. He expressed these views at a meeting to review the performance of the agriculture department. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa, representatives from various departments, including Agriculture Extension, Pest Warning, and Water Management, participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that cases had been registered against 15 dealers and a Rs3 million fine was imposed on them during the current fiscal year.

The DC was briefed on key initiatives such as the Kisan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, and the Internship Program. The meeting also addressed the current condition of cotton crop and planning for the upcoming wheat cultivation season. The DC directed the agriculture department to initiate a crackdown on those burning crop residues, imposing fines of up to Rs 15,000 per acre for violators.

In addition, Bukhari emphasized the need for enhancing patrolling squad around the motorway.

