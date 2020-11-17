UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against 16 Brick Kilns

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Cases have been got registered against sixteen brick kilns in district Rajanpur on violation of ban imposed on the operations of old technology brick kilns for prevention of smog.

Assistant Director labour Mian Jahangir said in a briefing to deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali on Tuesday that out of total 99 brick kilns, 78 were closed and only one that has been upgraded to modern zig-zag technology, was operational.

He added that remaining sixteen brick kilns which were found to be violating the ban have been named in FIRs and action was being taken against them.

DC said that action against brick kilns violating the must be expedited and smoke emitting vehicles be impounded.

He advised the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government for prevention of novel coronavirus and wear masks whenever among people to avoid infection.

