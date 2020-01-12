UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against 200 Pharma Companies

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Provincial Quality Control Board, acting on a report of the National Task Force, formed by the Drug Regulation Authority Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure implementation of the Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012, in an ongoing crackdown has registered cases against 200 pharmaceutical companies.

The Quality Control board has also sent 74 cases to drug courts for prosecution.

While the National Task Force is sending reports to the Federal government on daily basis to achieve the target of blocking spurious drugs in markets.

During the ongoing operation against violaters, the National Task Force has sealed 23 pharma units so far across the Punjab province during the last two months.

Health sources in DRAP said all drug inspectors were performing their duties and inspecting pharmaceutical units in areas falling in their jurisdiction.

During the inspection of around last two months, 23 medicine units including 21 herbal and two allopathic units in city were sealed while over 130 samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by drug inspectors and sent to the drug testing labs for their analysis.

The pharmaceutical units sealed were located three at Thokar Niaz Beg, 12 in Sundar Industrial State, two each on Ferozpur Road and Sheikhupura Road, two in Multan, one each in Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, different health organisations including Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Drug Lawyers Forum have welcomed the initiative and termed it a step in right direction to curb spurious medicines.

