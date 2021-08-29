UrduPoint.com

Cases Registered Against 24 Persons For 'stealing Electricity'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Twenty-four persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district.

According to details, the district police raided different areas of Sialkot district and caught red-handed Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Latif, Abu Bakar, Shehzad Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, Javed, Manzoor, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Boota, Nazir Hussain, Younis, Sinkandar, Nadeem, Akmal, Ali, Altaf Hussain, Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Khan, Rafaqa Ali, Liaqat Ali, Amanat Ali, Bashir Ahmed, Adil and Muhammad Naeem while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

