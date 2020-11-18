Cases registered against 4 industrial units on causing smog

Cases were registered against four industrial units in Industrial Estate Area Multan on Thursday for causing pollution and aiding smog phenomenon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Cases were registered against four industrial units in Industrial Estate Area Multan on Thursday for causing pollution and aiding smog phenomenon.

The FIRs were registered against owners on the orders of deputy commissioner Amir Khatak in continuation of the ongoing campaign against factories causing environmental pollution.

Muzaffarabad police, Multan, registered cases on the report of deputy director environment protection Zafar Iqbal against owners of Madni Papers Mills, SK papers Mills, besides Universal and Al-Noor Chipboard industries.