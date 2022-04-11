UrduPoint.com

Cases Registered Against 4 Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:25 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, during an ongoing operation against illegal petrol selling points, conducted raids and registered a case against four shopkeeper.

Saddar police registered the case against Muhammed Afzal, Ali, Salman and Ameen for illegal selling petrol in Chic-Har-Wali and Purana Sohawa areas.

