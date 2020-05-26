Cases registered against 5 shopkeepers on profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali got FIRs registered against five shopkeepers on the charge of selling edibles on excessive rates.

Spokesman of the district administration said on Tuesday that on the public complaints regarding overcharging and profiteering, Deputy Commissioner visited various markets, bazaars and public points at Samanabad, Sitiana Road , Batala Colony and other localities and reviewed the prices and quality of fruits, vegetables, meat and other commodities.

Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed also accompanied him.

DC inquired about price and quality of fruits, vegetables and meat.

While talking to the purchasers there, he said that district administration was active in preventing overcharging, adding that price control magistrates had been assigned task in this regard.

He said that fines were being imposed on profiteers besides getting cases registered on violation of the price control act.

He warned the shopkeepers to avoid from overcharging and profiteering.