Cases Registered Against 8 Units For Polluting Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director Environment Protection Department (EPD) Usman Azhar has intensified crackdown on industries causing environmental pollution and got cases registered against owners of eight units over violation of environmental protection rules.
He inspected more than 20 industrial units during last two days and found eight units involved in sheer violation of environmental laws. He got cases registered against their owners and referred the cases to the Environmental Tribunal for further action.
Usman Azhar said that zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the industrial units causing air pollution.
The EPD initiated vigorous campaign against industrial pollution to ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment for the people, he added.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cases registered against 8 units for polluting environment5 minutes ago
-
335 arrested for violating Price Control Act14 minutes ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-II14 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar dinner hosts by minister for minorities14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road construction14 minutes ago
-
Strict Food Safety inspections at Sehri, Iftar points14 minutes ago
-
UAF, China university to fortify academia , research ties24 minutes ago
-
CM launches Women Police Squad24 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to get their cattle vaccinated against FMD34 minutes ago
-
People warned against aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid34 minutes ago
-
First time date palms cultivation starts in Karak34 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash34 minutes ago