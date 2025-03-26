Open Menu

Cases Registered Against 8 Units For Polluting Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Cases registered against 8 units for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director Environment Protection Department (EPD) Usman Azhar has intensified crackdown on industries causing environmental pollution and got cases registered against owners of eight units over violation of environmental protection rules.

He inspected more than 20 industrial units during last two days and found eight units involved in sheer violation of environmental laws. He got cases registered against their owners and referred the cases to the Environmental Tribunal for further action.

Usman Azhar said that zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the industrial units causing air pollution.

The EPD initiated vigorous campaign against industrial pollution to ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment for the people, he added.

