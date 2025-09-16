Open Menu

Cases Registered Against Accused In Woman Torture Case

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Cases registered against accused in woman torture case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sialkot police on Tuesday clarified that multiple cases have been registered against an accused involved in the torture of a woman in Mohallah Rajpootan, within the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police Station.

According to a police spokesperson, FIR No. 2272/25 had already been registered at Sambrial Police Station against the accused, Subhan, son of Zaheer.

The accused is currently out on bail in connection with that case.

The spokesperson added that another case, FIR No. 2303/25, has since been registered after the accused allegedly threatened the woman to withdraw her previous complaint. In this second case, the accused has been arrested and produced before the court.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad stated that the police will not tolerate violence against women and assured that the accused will be brought to justice.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

15 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

30 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan