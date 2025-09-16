Cases registered against accused in woman torture case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Sialkot police on Tuesday clarified that multiple cases have been registered against an accused involved in the torture of a woman in Mohallah Rajpootan, within the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police Station.

According to a police spokesperson, FIR No. 2272/25 had already been registered at Sambrial Police Station against the accused, Subhan, son of Zaheer.

The accused is currently out on bail in connection with that case.

The spokesperson added that another case, FIR No. 2303/25, has since been registered after the accused allegedly threatened the woman to withdraw her previous complaint. In this second case, the accused has been arrested and produced before the court.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad stated that the police will not tolerate violence against women and assured that the accused will be brought to justice.