Cases Registered Against Kiln Owners Violating Zigzag Technology SOPs

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Environment Department has registered cases against 42 people and imposed heavy fines besides taking legal action against smog-causing kilns.

According to sources from the Department of Environmental Protection, action has been taken against all the smog-causing kilns owners which were found violating the SOPs of ZigZag technology.

In this regard, raid teams conducted operations in different areas of the district to find kilns that were causing smog.

The owners of the kilns were fined Rs 255,000 in Ahmadpur East, Rs 200,000 in Bahawalpur Saddar, Rs 200,000 in Khairpur Tamiwali, and Rs 50,000 in Hasilpur tehsil. Strict action will be taken against the kilns if they are found violating the SOPs of Zag Zig technology and using substandard fuel.

