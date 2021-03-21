UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against Marriage Halls Over SOPs Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:50 PM

Cases registered against marriage halls over SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool has got cases registered against management of three marriage halls including a snooker club on violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

On public complaints, AC Sadar checked the snooker club at Pearl City Sargodha Road where more than 100 people were present without facemasks and snooker club owner Muhammad Ali resisted the raiding team when the AC and his team tried to arrest him, the club owner managed to escape from the scene.

The Assistant Commissioner arrested four employees of the snooker club from the spot and handed them over to Millat Town Police for further action.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar had also sealed three marriage halls including Ideal Marriage Hall, Al-Hajj Banda Khan and Seven Seas on charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs.

