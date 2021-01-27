UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against Owners Of 2 Brick Kilns

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

Cases registered against owners of 2 brick kilns

Cases have been registered against owners of two brick kilns running without zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Cases have been registered against owners of two brick kilns running without zigzag technology.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inspected brick kilns in Chak 209/R-B and Chak 215/R-B and found two kilns running without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air. The DC ordered for registration of cases against their owners. Therefore, cases have been registered against owners of both kilns.

On this occasion, the construction of a kiln was also dismantled with heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner said that crackdown was being carried out against brick kilns operating without zigzag technology. He said that smoke emitted by the kilns was a major cause of smog so the people involved in this business should shift their kilns to zigzag technology as it is environment friendly.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to seal the brick kilns operating without zigzag technology.

