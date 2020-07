Cases registered against Pharmacies for violating Drugs Act

The District Drug Controller on Monday registered cases against four pharmacies for violating Drug Act 1976

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Drug Controller on Monday registered cases against four pharmacies for violating Drug Act 1976.

According to details, the district health authority teams carried out raids in various areas of the district and challaned four medical stores including Asad Medical store,Pirwadahi,Swati pharmacy , Green pharmacy in Chakra and Raza pharmacy in Dhoke Gojra area. Their challans have been sent to district quality Magistrate for violating Drugs Act.