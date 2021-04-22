Cases registered against shopkeepers

The police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling food items at higher rates here on Thursday

According to the police, Sadar Pasrur police during a crackdown against profiteers in Rohail Bajwa and registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling food items at higher rates.