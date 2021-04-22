UrduPoint.com
Cases Registered Against Shopkeepers

Thu 22nd April 2021

Cases registered against shopkeepers

The police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling food items at higher rates here on Thursday

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling food items at higher rates here on Thursday.

According to the police, Sadar Pasrur police during a crackdown against profiteers in Rohail Bajwa and registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling food items at higher rates.

