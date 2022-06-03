Cases registered against six shopkeepers over detecting dengue larva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi Friday said that cases had been registered against six shopkeepers over detecting dengue larva.

Talking to APP, he said that during the ongoing drive against dengue the heath department teams conducted surveillance in various areas of the district and found dengue larvas in six shops due to lack of cleanliness.

The shopkeepers were-- Haji Yasin, Khawaja Javed, Jhanghir, Abdullah, Waseem Shabbir and Muhammad Awais.

Cases have been registered against them.