Cases Registered Against Three For Operating Mini Petrol Pumps

Published February 28, 2023

Cases registered against three for operating mini petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The civil defence teams got registered cases in police stations against three accused for operating illegal mini petrol pumps in different areas.

DO Civil Defence Khalid Awan said a team of the department checked shops in Boath and Sambrial areas where mini petrol pumps were being operated illegally.

Police registered cases against the accused, including Nadeem, Ghulam Abbas and Nasir Ali,in Cantt and Sambrial police stations.

