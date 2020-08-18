Cases registered against three kilns owners against violation of Child Labour act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Labour Department has taken serious notice of Child Labor Act violations at three brick kilns and had submitted applications with concerned police stations against such violators.

According to details, deputy director labour welfare Ghulam Shabbir inspected different brick kilns in Rangpur area here Tuesday and found kids working at three kilns including Khan Ameer Bricks, Multan Kiln and Mateela Brick Company.

He submitted applications with relevant police stations against the owners of such kils and guardians of the children.

He maintained that no violation of Child Labour Act will be tolerated adding that government was committed to abolish child labour across the province.