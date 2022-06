SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Cases have been registered against three people for selling gas and petrol at exorbitant prices.

According to police, Rangpura police station registered cases against Shaheen for sellinggas at Rs 225 per kg instead of Rs 220 per kg and Ali Bajwa and Zubair for selling petrolat high prices.