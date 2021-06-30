Cases registered against traffic police sergeant, brothers for torturing father

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The local police registered separate cases against three sons including one police official who had subjected their father to torture in jurisdiction of Sanawan police station.

According to police spokesman, cases were filed against the accused persons namely traffic police sergeant Pervaiz Akhtar, his brothers Shahid Akhtar and Shoeb Akhtar under section of 308/21, 355, 506 and 379 of Pakistan Penal code Act.

Sanawan Police have also issued medical docket to the victim father after occurrence the incident.

The spokesman hinted at taking departmental proceeding against police official as well, who is put as main accused into the case.

Moreover, DPO Hassan Iqbal took notice into appeal of the victim old man named Ghulam Haider s/o Qutab-ud-din, resident of Daya Chokha Sharqi. He made appeal through his video message which went viral through social media.

Before this, he had moved application to the police station in which he alleged that his three sons attacked him with sticks and broke his two teeth while subjecting him to torture.