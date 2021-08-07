Cases registered against twelve shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :District police registered cases against twelve shopkeepers for selling food items at exorbitant rates than the officially-fixed price.

According to details, District police conducted raids on the report of special magistrates and found 11 shopkeepers Rahim Ullah, Rizwan, Khawar Ayoub, Amar, Anees, Ahmed, Haseeb, Ghulam Rasool, Talha, Naeem, Tariq and Akbar sold meat, chicken, milk, yogurt and other food items at exorbitant rates.

Police have registered cases against them and started investigations in this regard.