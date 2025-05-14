Open Menu

Cases Registered Against Two Policemen Involved In Organized Crime

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

In compliance with the orders of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, a crackdown has been launched against the accused involved in drugs and other social evils in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In compliance with the orders of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, a crackdown has been launched against the accused involved in drugs and other social evils in the city

In connection with the indiscriminate actions of the Hyderabad Police, cases have been registered against two policemen for their involvement in organized crime.

A drug case has been registered against policeman Mehroz alias Chiku Rind at the Phuleli police station for the recovery of more than 2 kg of hashish.

A case has been registered against policeman Waqas son of Muhammad Farooq Qureshi at the GOR police station.

The accused Waqas performs duty at the Bhittai Nagar police station. In addition, a case has been registered for his involvement in the drug trade.

Further operations are underway.

