Cases registered against violation of marriage laws: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have taken action against aerial firing and fire works following the directions of City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana.

According to the details, police have registered cases with police stations Chauntra, Gujarkhan and Saddar Beruni.

Chauntra police on aerial firing in a marriage ceremony have taken into custody Faizan Nawaz and Malik Qaiser Hameed, close relatives of the bridegroom, and registered a case against them under sections of Punjab Marriage Function Act and the arms ordinance.

Similarly, Gujarkhan police have registered a case against accused persons for aerial firing outside Alnoor Marriage Hall and the owner of the Hall Shiekh Iftikhar.

Police have also recovered fireworks articles from the scene.

Saddar Beruni police have registered a case against 05 persons including Sheharyar Ali, the bridegroom, for aerial firing and fire works in the marriage ceremony while police have recovered fireworks from their possession.

Faisal Rana said action against fireworks and aerial firing in marriage ceremonies must continue.

The CPO said it would not be permitted to put others' lives and property under threat for individual pleasures.