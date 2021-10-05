UrduPoint.com

Cases Registered, Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Profiteering

Cases registered, fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering

The district administration in its drive against profiteers registered FIRs, imposed fines and sealed various outlets in different areas of the district here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration in its drive against profiteers registered FIRs, imposed fines and sealed various outlets in different areas of the district here on Tuesday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner(AC) City Waqas Sikandari carried out price checking activity in the city areas and arrested four persons with the help of Police and registered FIRs against them.

The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on different shopkeepers who were charging rates from the citizens not according to official price lists.

Similarly, AC Cantt Nousheen Israr nabbed four violators and registered one FIR while a fine of Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 was imposed on Save Marts, Raffay Mall and Tulsa road branch respectively for not displaying price lists.

The AC Saddar during checking in the area of Chakri and Adiala road arrested nine persons and registered FIRs against them for involving in overcharging.

He also sealed three shops including Usman general store, Ahmed and sons and the Ayan superstore as they failed to display rate lists.

