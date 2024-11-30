Open Menu

Cases Registered Over Food Safety Violations In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Cases registered over food safety violations in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Under the directions of Punjab Food Authority DG Asim Javed, operations were carried out against elements hostile to health in Multan city.

Food safety teams checked food points near Basti Ali Wala, Islamnagar Chowk Shahbaz, Masoom Shah Road, Shah Rukn-e- Alam and Aziz Hotel.

A case was lodged against dairy manufacturing unit owners for sample failure of desi ghee while an FIR was also registered against spice unit owners for manufacturing substandard spices. A pickle unit was fined Rs40,000 for storing oil in chemical drums in a dirty environment while a marriage hall was fined Rs 30,000 for poor cleanliness in the production area.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Punjab Hotel Oil Marriage Road FIR

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

5 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

17 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

17 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

17 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

17 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

17 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan