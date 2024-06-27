Cases registered over not implementing roti/naan prices

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, the district government launched a crackdown to implement new prices of roti and naan and imposed heavy fines on violators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, the district government launched a crackdown to implement new prices of roti and naan and imposed heavy fines on violators.

The teams on Thursday got arrested 13 persons (Naanbais) over violating official order. The teams, according to an official spokesperson, inspected 3,699 roti/naan points (tandoors) in the city, six cases were registered, besides imposing more than Rs 800,000 fine on violators.

The teams inspected 174 points in various areas of the city and imposed Rs 500,000 fine over violations of not listing the official price of roti/naan. The teams also checked 806 roti/naan shops, registered a case, and imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on 44 violators.

On the other hand, the DC made a surprise visit to fruit and vegetable markets and checked the prices as well. The DC ordered the ACs to monitor the prices of basic commodities in tehsil as well as the district.

