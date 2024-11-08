Open Menu

Cases Should Be Registered Against The Shopkeepers And Institutions Guilty Of Violation Under The Dengue Act:ADCG

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 11:50 AM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General,Ayub Bukhari has said that cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the Dengue Act without discrimination and no exception should be made in this regard.

He issued these instructions while addressing the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue.

The meeting was attended by representatives of other departments including local authorities of health and education department.

ADC General Ayub Bukhari said that surveillance should be done in all the dengue hotspots in Sialkot district and activities should be done according to the dengue SOPs in those hotspots where the dengue samples are positive or around the dengue affected person's house. .

No negligence will be tolerated on Android base dengue activity,said ADC.

He said that the breeding of mosquitoes cannot be controlled without making the environment clean and dry and the cooperation of the community was indispensable.

ADC General said that a special awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent dengue mosquito and indoor and outdoor surveillance should be improved.

Dr. Waseem Mirza said that 21 cases of dengue have been reported this year, of which seven from Sialkot, while others have travel history from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

He said that according to the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner(DC), fever scanning was being done at Sialkot International Airport for passengers flying abroad especially to the middle East and so far 23,000 passengers have been scanned.

