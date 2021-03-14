Cases to be instituted against persons behind objectionable banners displayed in Aurat March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said cases would be registered against the responsible of uploading objectionable contents of "Aurat March" on social media after conducting thorough investigations.

In a statement, he said Pakistan was the country of Aashiqan e Rasool and insolence of the holy Prophet (SAW) could not be allowed in the country.

Efforts were underway to ascertain the facts behind the rationale of displeasing banners, placards and blasphemous slogans of the Women March which went viral on social media.

Those who photo shopped the banners of the Women's March would also be punished.

He said right now investigations of sacrilegious placards, banners and blasphemous slogans displayed in the "Aurat March" were being conducted.