Cases To Be Registered Against Violators Of Law: Shafqat

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Cases to be registered against violators of law: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the government would not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering in Lahore but cases would be registered against violators.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were trying to get national Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) through adopting different tactics but they would not succeed.

The minister said coronavirus cases were increasing in Peshawar after PDM political gathering so opposition should have to take serious the deadly virus situation in the country and should avoid to hold gatherings in the larger interest.

He said the government had offered to hold dialogue with opposition in different ways which they rejected, adding the government was ready to negotiate on national issues but it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupts.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would use all legal options to bring Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan, adding Ishaq Dar had spoken lies during his interview with BBC and he was exposed before the world.

Shafqat Mehmood said inflation was reducing in the country due to prudent policies of the present government and hoped that prices of edible items would more decrease in days to come, adding the government was increasing exports of the country,strengthening of Pakistani rupee, increasing of foreign remittances and foreign reserves.

