Cash Amounts Distributed At 9 Centers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:56 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Arjumand Zia on Saturday said that under the Ehasa Kafalat Program of Prime Minister, assistance amount was being distributed among deserving women according to the SOPs released by the government

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Arjumand Zia on Saturday said that under the Ehasa Kafalat Program of Prime Minister, assistance amount was being distributed among deserving women according to the SOPs released by the government.

He said that the registered deserving women under Benazir Income Support Program should abide by the directions of district administration while receiving assistance amounts at Cash Centers.

The ADCR expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the distribution of cash amounts under PM Ehsas Kafalat Program here.

Briefing the meeting the assistant director BISP Shahida Batool has told that at 9 Cash Sites (Centers), the amounts were distributed among people regarding coronavirus under PM Ehsas Kafalat Program.

Arjumand Zia directed the assistant director BISP for personally making sure the social distance and supervision of delivering process of Cash amounts among the deserving women.

