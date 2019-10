(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Cash and other valuables were stolen from a house, in the limits of Pulli Topkhana Cantt police station

According to police, Imran and his family were away from house when some thieves stole Rs 170,000, 100 Pounds and other valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.