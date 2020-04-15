Cash assistance under Ehsaas Program continues in Surab: Ali Zehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Director of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Ali Ahmed Zehri, Wednesday said cash assistance was being continued to deserved families in his supervision to cope with the Covid-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Director of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Ali Ahmed Zehri, Wednesday said cash assistance was being continued to deserved families in his supervision to cope with the Covid-19.

The official said cash Rs12,000 were being given to each family of registered needy people under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during difficult time of lockdown in wake of the coronavirus and three centres have been set up in Surab district for facilities of people, hence strict security arrangements were also made for the centres in order to control cause of corruption.

He said efforts were being taken to ensure provision of cash relief package in well manner for interest of needy people.