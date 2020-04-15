UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash Assistance Under Ehsaas Program Continues In Surab: Ali Zehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:16 PM

Cash assistance under Ehsaas Program continues in Surab: Ali Zehri

Assistant Director of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Ali Ahmed Zehri, Wednesday said cash assistance was being continued to deserved families in his supervision to cope with the Covid-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Director of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Ali Ahmed Zehri, Wednesday said cash assistance was being continued to deserved families in his supervision to cope with the Covid-19.

The official said cash Rs12,000 were being given to each family of registered needy people under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during difficult time of lockdown in wake of the coronavirus and three centres have been set up in Surab district for facilities of people, hence strict security arrangements were also made for the centres in order to control cause of corruption.

He said efforts were being taken to ensure provision of cash relief package in well manner for interest of needy people.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Surab Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

3 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

18 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

33 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.