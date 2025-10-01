Open Menu

Cash Award Bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Cash award bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim on Wednesday felicitated bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad, who won two gold medals in the Bodybuilding Championship held in Thailand.

The DC praised Jawad's outstanding performance and presented him with a prize of Rs. 200,000, says a press release issued here.

Jawad won the "Mr Universe" title in the master category and a gold medal in the open category (85 kg).

Jawad had previously won overall first position in a bodybuilding competition held in Dubai, representing Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner highlighted government's commitment to encouraging talented athletes and providing them with support to excel in their respective fields.

Recent Stories

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

42 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

2 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

2 hours ago
 Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

2 hours ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan