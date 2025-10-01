Cash Award Bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim on Wednesday felicitated bodybuilder Jawad Ahmad, who won two gold medals in the Bodybuilding Championship held in Thailand.
The DC praised Jawad's outstanding performance and presented him with a prize of Rs. 200,000, says a press release issued here.
Jawad won the "Mr Universe" title in the master category and a gold medal in the open category (85 kg).
Jawad had previously won overall first position in a bodybuilding competition held in Dubai, representing Pakistan.
The deputy commissioner highlighted government's commitment to encouraging talented athletes and providing them with support to excel in their respective fields.
