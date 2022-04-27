UrduPoint.com

Cash Awards Distributed Among 200 Sanitary Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Cash awards distributed among 200 sanitary workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services of Peshawar (WSSP) in financial assistance from Tars Foundation distributed cash among their 200 workers here on Wednesday.

Awards aimed to increase motivation inside the workers.

The cash awards were distributed during a ceremony held here at zonal office, where Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Dr. Hassan Nasir, Tars Foundation President Abdul Majid Qureshi, General Manager (Ops) WSSP Riaz Ahmad Khan were present.

Distribution of cash awards was part of the Eid package for the sanitary workers in recognition of their services.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer said that WSSP have been taking initiatives for welfare of its staff, especially the field staff.

"Sanitation is a hard job that requires labour and strong will and everyone cannot do it," he said. He added that this job become harder in month of Ramazan and urged the masses to cooperate with them.

"Cooperate with them mean to throw waste at designated places and if a container is not available around you then pack the waste in a plastic bag and dump it at a place where our sanitary workers could easily pick it," he appealed.

Tars Foundation head lauded the contribution of WSSP in cleanliness of the city and preserving its beauty. Qureshi said that it was sanitary workers' right over the masses to be taken care of and should be helped out by fulfilling your part of responsibility.

"They are the heroes who remove trashes people have thrown, clean your drains and keep your surrounding clean and they need your applause," he said.

Previously, the foundation had also distributed winter kits among the workers this winter that included clothes, gloves, socks and Rs.1000 each among 300 sanitary workers.

