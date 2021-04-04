Cash, batteries stolen in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Thieves made off with cash, batteries and solar plates in separate incidents on Sunday.

According to police, three bandits took away batteries of tube-well worth Rs 50,000 and four solar plates worth Rs 80,000 from the outhouse of Rai Afzal (late) at Borri village.

In another incident, three thieves sneaked into the house of Rai Aman at Borri villageand took away batteries of a tube well and cash.

Qadirabad police were investigating after registering cases.