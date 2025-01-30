Cash, Bike Handed Over To Man
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Muzaffargarh police recovered cash and a motorcycle that had been snatched
from Muhammad Asif during a robbery.
The recovered items were handed over to the man concerned.
According to the police, Sarwar Shaheed Police Station took action against the accused
involved in the robbery. The incident occurred near Pathan Hotel in the Sarwar Shaheed area
where Muhammad Asif was targeted.
The police traced the accused and recovered cash and motorcycle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cash, bike handed over to man6 minutes ago
-
Ali Gohar slams Imran Khan for 'creating chaos' in politics36 minutes ago
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui10 hours ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers11 hours ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202511 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs11 hours ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology11 hours ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar11 hours ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee11 hours ago
-
PTI’s immature politics create deadlock in dialogue process: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Mus ..10 hours ago
-
Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb10 hours ago
-
Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition10 hours ago