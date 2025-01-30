Cash, bike handed over to man

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Muzaffargarh police recovered cash and a motorcycle that had been snatched

from Muhammad Asif during a robbery.

The recovered items were handed over to the man concerned.

According to the police, Sarwar Shaheed Police Station took action against the accused

involved in the robbery. The incident occurred near Pathan Hotel in the Sarwar Shaheed area

where Muhammad Asif was targeted.

The police traced the accused and recovered cash and motorcycle.