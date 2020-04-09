UrduPoint.com
Cash Disbursement Process Under "Ehsas Program" Kicks Off In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

The disbursement of cash amount under "Ehsas Cash Programme" of the federal government has been started here on Thursday during which cash amount distributed among women already registered at BISP and newly registered daily wager families

According to report, in first phase cash amount distribution process initiated at Government Girls High school Qasimabad centre under supervision of district administration, Police and the Rangers.

Assistant Commissioner Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad, DS Rangers and SHO were present on the occasion for maintaining order during cash distribution process.

All registered women, standing in a row with at least three feet space collected cash amount from two counters established at the centre.

In Hyderabad district, other centres will start functioning from Friday to expedite cash distribution process.

The federal government has decided to distribute Rs 12000 among deserving women and registered daily wagers who had become unemployed due to lockdown announced by government against spread of COVID-19.

The cash distributing centres will remain open from 10:00 to 1900 daily where women and registered family head will get cash amount as announced by the Government of Pakistan.

