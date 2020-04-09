UrduPoint.com
Cash Disbursement Process Under "Ehsas Program" Kicks Off In Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life Thursday highly lauded the government initiative to start distributing relief amount of Rs12,000 among each deserving families under the Prime Minister Ehsas Cash program that would directly facilitate poor.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza while launching the programme, said that in the first phase 12000 registered families were being paid Rs. 12000 each at 8 relief centres two in Hafizabad and one each in Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar and Kolo Tarar.

The distribution of amount was being strictly monitored by the officers of the district.

He said that this amount to overcome their financial difficulties. The recipients havethanked the government to mitigate their sufferings in the wake of COVID-19.

