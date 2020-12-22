UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash Distributed Among Christian Staffers Ahead Of Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Cash distributed among Christian staffers ahead of Christmas

The Christian staffers of Central Police Office - Karachi were given Rs 10,000 each ahead of Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Christian staffers of Central Police Office - Karachi were given Rs 10,000 each ahead of Christmas.

AIG Welfare Shamyl Riaz Malik on Tuesday distributed the cheques among 33 Christian staffers of CPO.

He also conveyed his advance greetings of Christmas to the staffers.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Christmas Malik Riaz Christian

Recent Stories

Ukraine Restricts Entry for Arrivals From UK Over ..

54 seconds ago

Russia, China Carry Out Successful Joint Aviation ..

1 minute ago

Brain cell that can help track distance discovered ..

2 minutes ago

Rospotrebnadzor Says Monitoring New Strains of COV ..

2 minutes ago

Casillas returns to Real Madrid in foundation role ..

2 minutes ago

RPO hold Khli-Kachehry to remove grievances

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.