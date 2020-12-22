Cash distributed among Christian staffers ahead of Christmas

The Christian staffers of Central Police Office - Karachi were given Rs 10,000 each ahead of Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Christian staffers of Central Police Office - Karachi were given Rs 10,000 each ahead of Christmas.

AIG Welfare Shamyl Riaz Malik on Tuesday distributed the cheques among 33 Christian staffers of CPO.

He also conveyed his advance greetings of Christmas to the staffers.