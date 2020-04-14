UrduPoint.com
Cash Distribution Under Ehsas Programme Continues In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

On the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the distribution of cash amount under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme was continued for the deserving people in district Abbottabad

In this connection on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah all district magistrates were visiting Ehsas Cash Distribution Centres in their respective areas.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Barwana Tuesday visited Government Degree College No.

1 and reviewed facilities at the cash distribution centre while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-I, Marvi Malik visited Government Commerce College for Girls and Government Degree College for Girls Nawaz Sheher and supervised the distribution of cash.

Similarly, AAC-II, Akasha Kiran supervised cash distribution process at Government Degree College for Boys, Havilian, Tehsil revenue staff is also performing duties at all cash distribution centres and taking steps for facilitation of the people.

