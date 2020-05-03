Cash, gold ornaments looted from house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Zakariya, resident of Chak No.

266-RB reported that a gang of 30-member dacoits stormed into his house late night on Saturday and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The outlaws looted 33-tola gold ornaments, 2 klashnikovs, a pistol and Rs 45,000 from the house and decamped with the booty.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.