Cash, Gold Ornaments Looted From House
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.
Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Zakariya, resident of Chak No.
266-RB reported that a gang of 30-member dacoits stormed into his house late night on Saturday and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.
The outlaws looted 33-tola gold ornaments, 2 klashnikovs, a pistol and Rs 45,000 from the house and decamped with the booty.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.