Cash, Gold Ornaments Looted From Two Cotton Factories

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Cash, gold ornaments looted from two cotton factories

Five unidentified armed dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments from two cotton factories at gun point in Adda Kachi Paki in premises of Fateh Shah police station on Monday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Five unidentified armed dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments from two cotton factories at gun point in Adda Kachi Paki in premises of Fateh Shah police station on Monday night.

According to police sources, five armed dacoits entered into Farmer Cotton Factory and held the security guards as hostages at gun point and tied them with rope.

The dacoits also looted cash Rs two million from the factory, said the police, also the culprits took away guards' weapons alongside CCTV cameras.

Moreover, criminals also entered into Cheema Cotton Factory and looted ten tola gold ornaments from the factory, said the police who started the investigation into incident.

