SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Two dacoits on Wednesday deprived a man of cash, gold ornaments and cell phone in Cantt police limits.

According to the police, Yaseen, in an application to the police, said that he was on his way with family when two dacoits intercepted them near Rakh Mirakiwaal village and took away Rs 17, 000, gold ornaments, cell phones etc.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.