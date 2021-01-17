Cash, gold ornaments looted in various incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and valuables in various incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

The first incident happened in Badr Colony at Saturday late night where six robbers looted Rs 700,000 and seven-tola gold ornaments from the house of Sheikh islam.

In another incident, two robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from a motorcyclist Muhammad Arslan near Raja Jang.

An armed person snatched Rs 10,000 and a cell phone from Shafiq near Pakki Haveli, Ferozpur road.

Similarly, two robbers deprived a motorcyclist Muhammad Waqar of Rs 15,000 near Haveli Sohan Singh.

In a theft incident, some thieves stole Rs 1.3 million from Muhammad Ali Arhat in Grain Market Chunian.

Police were investigating.