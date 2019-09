(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Cash and gold ornaments were stolen by unidentified burglars from a house, in the limits of Niakapura police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Fiazul Haq, in his application, stated that some thieves had stolen Rs 150,000, gold ornaments and other valuables.

A case has been registered.