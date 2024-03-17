Cash, gold ornaments worth millions looted in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Burglars broke into the house of Amjad Khan in a housing society located in B-17 within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Amjad Khan reported to Taxila Police that while he was out with his family, burglars broke into his house and stole cash worth Rs.

1 million and gold ornaments valued at Rs. 1.80 million.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.