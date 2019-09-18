UrduPoint.com
Cash, Gold Stolen From House In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Cash, gold stolen from house in Sialkot

Cash, gold ornaments and other valuables were stolen from a house, in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station, in the wee hours of Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) Cash, gold ornaments and other valuables were stolen from a house, in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, Ghalib and his family members were sleeping at roof top of their house in Mohallah Miana Pura when some thieves barged into the house and stole Rs 450,000 in cash, gold ornaments, two cell phones etc.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

