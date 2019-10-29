UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash, Gold, Valuables Taken Away In 2 Incidents In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Cash, gold, valuables taken away in 2 incidents in Sialkot

Unidentified armed persons Tuesday deprived citizens of cash, gold ornaments, calling cards etc, in two different incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Unidentified armed persons Tuesday deprived citizens of cash, gold ornaments, calling cards etc, in two different incidents.

According to police, one Fahad lodged a report with the Muradpur police station that three unidentified armed men stormed their entry into his mobile shop at Gohadpur.

They took away Rs 77,000 in cash, calling cards worth Rs 20,000 and cell-phones. In another incident, one Naseeb lodged a report with the same police station that two unidentified armed men intercepted him near Sublime Chowk on his way back to Sialkot from Gujranwala. They looted Rs 24,500 in cash, gold ornaments and cell-phones.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Gujranwala Same Sialkot Gold From

Recent Stories

2 inches snowfall recorded in Astore; mercury drop ..

14 seconds ago

UK set for third election in four years to try to ..

16 seconds ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes lower ..

18 seconds ago

Argentina's Grossi to Be Appointed as IAEA Head by ..

19 seconds ago

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till Novem ..

26 seconds ago

PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif's release on ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.