Cash, gold, valuables taken away in 2 incidents in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Unidentified armed persons Tuesday deprived citizens of cash, gold ornaments, calling cards etc, in two different incidents.

According to police, one Fahad lodged a report with the Muradpur police station that three unidentified armed men stormed their entry into his mobile shop at Gohadpur.

They took away Rs 77,000 in cash, calling cards worth Rs 20,000 and cell-phones. In another incident, one Naseeb lodged a report with the same police station that two unidentified armed men intercepted him near Sublime Chowk on his way back to Sialkot from Gujranwala. They looted Rs 24,500 in cash, gold ornaments and cell-phones.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.