Cash, Gold Worth Million Looted In Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Cash, gold worth million looted in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Armed bandits looted two gold traders at gunpoint depriving them from gold and cash in Hassanabdal on Sunday and fled away successfully.

As per details, Muhammad Akbar reported to Hassanabdal Police that he, along with Muhammad Waseem, had collected gold from various jewelers in Attock city.

They had reached Hassanabdal Chowk to hire a vehicle bound for Abbottabad when five armed bandits, wielding weapons and sticks, arrived in a passenger van. The bandits forcibly bundled them into the vehicle at gunpoint.

Subsequently, the armed bandits assaulted them inside the vehicle, snatching cash amounting to Rs. 0.6 million and gold valued at Rs. 4.50 million before abandoning them near Gharsheen.

The perpetrators then fled with their loot successfully.

