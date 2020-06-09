Cash incentives offered over catching of stray dogs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :By Adeel Saeed The Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced cash reward for catching of stray dogs in the vicinity of provincial capital.

In this regard, the department has made public announcement through advertisement in press as "get Rs 200 cash over catching a stray dog".

Primarily, the project was launched in January 2020 jointly by District Administration (D Admin), Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Peshawar Development Authority and Health Department to control the population of stray dogs in Peshawar.

The incentive of cash payment is expected to serve as catalyst in sterilization of strays dogs whose population continues to increase with rising number of public complaints.

According to a survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs only in Peshawar district. The number of rabies cases in Pakistan is reported around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infection occurring among teenage as young as 15 years of age.

Talking to APP, Director Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Syed Masoom Ali Shah said, "The objective of the reward is to involve and engage those who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown in an activity aimed at ensuring better public health and safety." He said that the initiative of announcing financial reward is for Livestock Department's ongoing project of sterilization of stray dogs to control its population and to protect public from deadly rabies disease. Under the project, "The Livestock staffers were engaged in catching of stray dogs and sterilization through operation. So far we have sterilized more than 300 dogs in Peshawar city",he added.

Now for giving impetus to the project, Masoom added, it was decided to involve public by offering them financial incentive of Rs. 200 per dog. He said that the Livestock Department has established a state of the art operation theatre in Peshawar and has the capacity of operating several dogs on daily basis.He said that three more operation theatres would be established under the project in separate locations of the city at Chagharmati, Regi Lalma and Badabair areas. "We will soon start round the clock operation at our office to facilitate people in bringing dogs at any time not only during office duration," he added.

Dr Masoom said, "As many dogs are brought by any person to the Livestock office, will be given cash reward of Rs. 200 per animal on the spot." Dr. Fasiha Kamal, a veterinarian at Livestock Department of KP said, "The brought dog will be sterilized by conducting operation at the Livestock department and released again in open." She said that before releasing the dog in open, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tatoo is printed on ear as mark of identity that the dog is already operated.

Dr. Fasiha said, "The project is first ever in Pakistan and will not only serve in maintaining public health through containing rabies but would also stop the cruel practice of culling of stray dogs through shooting and poisoning,". So far stray dog population was controlled only through culling of dog by shooting them or poisoning the animal which is very cruel practice," she lamented.

She said,"So by sterilizing stray dogs, we also wanted to stop inhuman practice of killing animal ruthlessly," she maintained."This is a pilot project and presently is confined only to Peshawar district which can be extended to other districts of the province later after observation of results, she expressed the hope. She, however, advised people to be careful in catching a dog which could bite them. She said a stray dog was easily coaxed by offering it some meal and then it should be tied with the rope.

The initiative has been appreciated by residents of Peshawar who termed it necessary for ensuring better health of public. "In our locality at Warsak road there are a lot of stray dogs roaming in packs in our streets and we are very much concerned about our children who keep on going outside for playing or for going to nearby shops to purchase candies," observed Muhammad Zubair.

He said, "After hearing about the launching of this project I heaved a sigh of relief because dog bite incidents are increasing and in the prevailing summer season it shoots as temperature increases." He said that the financial incentive of Rs.200 per dog will not only help ensure safety of people but it would also benefit hundreds of people like me who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown and become jobless, Zubair remarked.